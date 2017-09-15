Woman Killed In Crash Into California Aqueduct As Mother Listened In Horror

HESPERIA (AP) — Southern California authorities say a woman’s body has been recovered from the California Aqueduct in the desert city of Hesperia after witnesses saw a car leave a roadway and plunge into the canal.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says the accident was reported early Friday, minutes after midnight.

The department says deputies spotted the submerged car, state aqueduct operators shut off water flow and a sheriff’s dive team arrived.

Heartbreaking – Car plunges into #Hesperia aqueduct, woman tries to get help from mom on phone, but dies before rescuers reach her @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/AE2ws5W4gy — Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) September 15, 2017

The divers found the vehicle 1,400 feet south of the Main Street bridge over the aqueduct and the victim was located inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the woman was on the phone with her mother as the car sank.

In March, a mother and two children died when their car went off the same stretch of road and into the aqueduct. A third child survived.

