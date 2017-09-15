HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte opened the show talking about the Indians 22-game win streak, the Bengals-Texans Thursday Night game, and Marshawn Lynch’s fine for giving middle fingers to the Titans defense.
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave and Kayte broke down the Thursday Night Football game between the Bengals and Texans, and looked ahead to Week 2 in the NFL. Sean Salisbury of SB Nation Radio also joined the show at the bottom of the hour.
HOUR 3:
In the third hour, Dave and Kayte discussed athletes celebrating during games. Urijah Faber was in studio starting at the bottom of the hour.
