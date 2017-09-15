Death to Thursday Night Football: The Drive – 9/15

HOUR 1:

gettyimages 845826462 Death to Thursday Night Football: The Drive 9/15

Credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images

Dave and Kayte opened the show talking about the Indians 22-game win streak, the Bengals-Texans Thursday Night game, and Marshawn Lynch’s fine for giving middle fingers to the Titans defense.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

gettyimages 835653938 Death to Thursday Night Football: The Drive 9/15

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave and Kayte broke down the Thursday Night Football game between the Bengals and Texans, and looked ahead to Week 2 in the NFL. Sean Salisbury of SB Nation Radio also joined the show at the bottom of the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3: 

SACRAMENTO, CA - NOVEMBER 29: UFC Fighter Uriah Faber attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings on November 29, 2013 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the third hour, Dave and Kayte discussed athletes celebrating during games. Urijah Faber was in studio starting at the bottom of the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

