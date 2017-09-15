Hour 1

On the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Cleveland Indians 22 game winning streak, and Aaron Judge's big night last night. The guys also talked about the awful Thursday Night Football game between the Texans and Bengals last night. They also went over ESPN's and Sports Illustrated's Top 100 basketball players, and the guys said who their Top 10 is.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with "One Small Thought," where they give their WWE Mount Rushmore. Damien talks about his Social Media experiment about Colin Kaepernick, and how people just look at the title and don't actually read the articles.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with their "Friday Five" this led into talk about the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alveraz, and how their is nowhere near the interest that there was for Mayweather and McGregor. The guys ended the hour talking about Tim Duncan raising money for the US Virgin Islands, and trying to help rebuild after the devastation from Hurricane Irma.

