I’m Begging You To Actually Read The Post: The Lo-Down – 9/15

Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Gennady Golovkin, MLB, NBA, NFL, Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, The Lo-Down

Hour 1 

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: Closing pitcher Cody Allen #37 of the Cleveland Indians celebrates after the last out to defeat the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on September 13, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Indians defeated the Tigers for their 21st straight win, setting the American League record for consecutive wins a day after tying it. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Cleveland Indians 22 game winning streak, and Aaron Judge’s big night last night.  The guys also talked about the awful Thursday Night Football game between the Texans and Bengals last night.  They also went over ESPN’s and Sports Illustrated’s Top 100 basketball players, and the guys said who their Top 10 is.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Eric Reid #35, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eli Harold #58 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.

(Photo Credit: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “One Small Thought,” where they give their WWE Mount Rushmore. Damien talks about his Social Media experiment about Colin Kaepernick, and how people just look at the title and don’t actually read the articles.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 15: Boxer Canelo Alvarez (L) and WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Golovkin will defend his titles against Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena on September 16 in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started with their “Friday Five”  this led into talk about the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alveraz, and how their is nowhere near the interest that there was for Mayweather and McGregor.  The guys ended the hour talking about Tim Duncan raising money for the US Virgin Islands, and trying to help rebuild after the devastation from Hurricane Irma.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

