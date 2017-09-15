Judge Allows Rape Convict To Play Football

Filed Under: College Football
American Football on the Field
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

CLEVELAND (AP) — A judge has decided that a man convicted of rape as a teen in a highly publicized Ohio case will be temporarily reinstated to a college football team.

U.S. District Judge Benita Pearson Thursday granted Ma’lik Richmond, of Steubenville, a temporary restraining order against Youngstown State University, allowing him to play football for the next 14 days. She has scheduled a preliminary hearing for an injunction Sept. 28.

Richmond filed a federal lawsuit against the university Wednesday after the school allowed him to join the football team as a walk-on and then told him he couldn’t play this season.

He’s seeking reinstatement to the team’s active roster along with attorney fees and an unspecified amount of damages.

Youngstown State attorneys spoke in court Thursday but declined further comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

