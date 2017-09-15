Filed Under:stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton high school senior was killed in a crash involving a DUI suspect on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on the 4900 block of Pacific Avenue on Friday. Three vehicles were involved.

A 31-year-old man driving a black Infiniti was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Cameron Allison, a senior at Stockton’s Lincoln High School, was killed in the crash. He was a member of the school’s varsity football team.

Lincoln will play its game in Merced against Golden Valley on Friday. The team had the option to cancel the game, but decided to play on in honor of their fallen teammate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch