STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton high school senior was killed in a crash involving a DUI suspect on Friday afternoon.
The crash happened on the 4900 block of Pacific Avenue on Friday. Three vehicles were involved.
A 31-year-old man driving a black Infiniti was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Cameron Allison, a senior at Stockton’s Lincoln High School, was killed in the crash. He was a member of the school’s varsity football team.
Lincoln will play its game in Merced against Golden Valley on Friday. The team had the option to cancel the game, but decided to play on in honor of their fallen teammate.