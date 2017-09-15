Mother Of 3 West Sacramento Children Killed Releases Statement

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A family shaken by tragedy is trying to deal with three senseless deaths.

Friday, the mother of the three West Sacramento children allegedly killed by their own father released a statement:

“There’s many stories out there that aren’t true of what happened. I still can’t get it out of my head. For those that know Robbie know he was once a loving and caring father and husband. I was never in an abusive marriage. I don’t know what went thru his mind and his heart to do this. I would never have imagine he is capable of something like this.”

Robert Hodges, the father of the three children, has been arrested and is facing three counts of murder.

Thursday night, hundreds came out to a vigil at Southport Elementary School to remember 11-year-old Kelvin, 9-year-old Julie and 7-month-old Lucas. The mother’s cousin delivered a message of gratitude at the vigil.

Robert Hodges had no criminal record in Yolo or Sacramento counties before his arrest for the killings. The coroner’s office has yet to say the children’s official cause of death.

Funeral plans for the children are in the works.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has already surpassed its $20,000 goal.