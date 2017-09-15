Report: Raiders, OT Donald Penn Agree To 2-Year Contract Extension

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Oakland Raiders and offensive tackle Donald Penn reportedly agreed to a two-year, $21 million contract extension Friday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The veteran held out deep into training camp while seeking a new deal before returning Aug. 23. He started the Raiders’ opening game in Tennessee at left tackle, marking his 49th straight start for the team.
Penn began his run with Raiders after being picked up in March 2014. The 2006 undrafted tackle was voted twice into the Pro Bowl, once in 2010 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and another in 2016 with the Silver and Black.