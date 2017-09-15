California ‘Sanctuary State’ Bill Nears Vote

SACRAMENTO (AP) – California lawmakers are preparing to vote on a “sanctuary state” bill that would expand protections for people living in the country illegally who come into contact with law enforcement.

The Assembly and Senate are scheduled to vote Friday on the legislation, which would bolster immigrant protections that are already among the toughest in the nation. Their approval would send it to Gov. Jerry Brown, who announced his support this week after the top Senate leader, the bill’s author, agreed to water it down and preserve authority for jail and prison officials to cooperate with immigration officers in many cases.

The legislation is the latest effort by Democratic lawmakers in California to create barriers for President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge to step up deportation efforts.

