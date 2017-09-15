Man Caught On Camera Dumping Dog On Side Of The Road

DALLAS (CBS) – Video from cameras installed in an area of southern Dallas notorious for illegal animal dumping were used to finally catch someone in the act.

In the video, a man identified as Gorge Spears, 62, is seen pulling over on Dowdy Ferry Road near Teagarden Road on August 4.

He opens the back door of the car and lets his one-year-old dog named Claira-Belle out before driving away. She looks around nervously before walking out of frame.

The mixed breed dog was found by by-passers the next day and adopted soon after.

The SPCA of Dallas, received a tip about Spears on August 18 and was able to track him down. They were in contact with him for the last few weeks. The organization said he admitted to illegally dumping the dog to help his sister out.

