Police Seek Suspect Who Beat Homeless Man With Skateboard

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police in San Diego are looking for a man who they say attacked a homeless man with a skateboard.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the North Park neighborhood.

Police say the suspect approached a 55-year-old homeless man who was sleeping in an alley and struck him several times in the head with a skateboard. They say the attack “was unprovoked.”

Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw the suspect drive off in a white Honda. An investigation is ongoing.

