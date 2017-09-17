Flight To Seattle Diverts To Sacramento After In-Flight Emergency

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Compass Airlines flight operating as Delta Connection flying to Seattle, Washington from Orange County, California declared an in-flight emergency and diverted to Sacramento International Airport on Sunday afternoon, according to an airline spokesperson.
The flight left Orange County Airport at approximately 1:15 P.M. and according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24 just after 3 P.M. crossed over the California-Oregon border and turned back towards Sacramento International Airport.
The Aircraft landed about 30 minutes later in Sacramento. According to Sacramento International Airport spokesperson Laurie Slothower, fire crews were alerted and inspected the aircraft shortly after an uneventful landing and then gave the approval to have it taxi to a gate. No injuries were reported.
According to a Compass Airlines spokesperson, the in-flight emergency was declared “out of an abundance of caution due to a possible mechanical issue.” The airline says that passengers from flight 5795 will be put on another aircraft scheduled to leave at approximately 8:20 P.M. and flown to Seattle.