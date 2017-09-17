Oakland Raiders’ Offence Explodes for 45 Points in Victory

by Matt George, Sports 1140 KHTK

In front of a sea of silver in black, the Oakland Raiders marched into the Coliseum for the first time this season and took it to the New York Jets, improving to 2-0 on the season with a 45-20 win.

A heavy favorite heading into the match up, the Raiders defended their turf from the opening whistle, taking an early 14-0 lead thanks to back to back touchdown catches by wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Staying consistent to last season, quarterback Derek Carr and Crabtree were on the same page right out of the gate. The two connected six times for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Carr finished with 230 total passing yards, completing 82% of his throws (23 for 28).

The New York Jets showed signs of life in the 2nd quarter, scoring 10 points and forcing a couple Raider punts. However, on the brink of halftime, Oakland took full control after a Jets muffed punt inside the five yard-line.

Oakland went to Marshawn Lynch three straight times in the red zone, and he responded with his first touchdown as a Raider. His debut in front of Raider Nation was filled with gritty runs, sideline dancing, and 45 total rushing yards on 12 carries.

New York made it 21-13 with a field goal to start the 2nd half before the Raiders took complete control. Three straight touchdowns, 21 unanswered points, including another from Crabtree and two massive rushing touchdowns for Cordarrelle Patterson and Jalen Richard.

Six touchdowns, 410 total yards, 21 first downs and no turnovers. All in a 60-minute day’s work for the Oakland Raiders. Fans left the Coliseum even more hopeful for the season ahead, reminded just how dominant and explosive Oakland’s offense could be.

The Raiders head out on the road for their next two games, beginning with the Washington Redskins next Sunday evening. Their next game in Oakland will be on October 8th against the Baltimore Ravens.

