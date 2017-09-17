Oakland Raiders Week 2 Injury Report: Raiders In Good Shape To Go Up Against New York Jets

By Shawn Lealos

The Oakland Raiders entered the 2017 NFL season as one of the favorites to make it to the playoffs and a possible Super Bowl berth. Their Week 2 opponents, the New York Jets, ranked dead last and tied with the San Francisco 49ers as the longest odds to win the Super Bowl. That has to make the Jets worried as they come into the game against the Raiders with a number of injuries while Oakland has only three names left on their injury report, and all practiced in some manner this week for the game. Here is a look at the Oakland Raiders’ injury report for their Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

Sebastian Janikowski on the IR

One big name not listed on the Oakland Raiders injury report is Sebastian Janikowski. That is because, after the Raiders listed him as questionable last weekend, they put him on the injured reserve list to open the NFL season. Since the Raiders kicker is on the IR, he won’t show up on any of the injury reports until he returns. The good news is that the NFL injured reserve has recently changed so that players can actually return during the season. Janikowski will miss at least eight games.

Janikowski’s backup, rookie Giorgio Tavecchio, became the first kicker in NFL history to have two field goals over 50 yards in his debut game in the NFL. Tavecchio won the AFC special teams player of the week, so the Raiders’ kicking duties are in good hands.

3 players listed as Questionable

The Oakland Raiders had six players listed on their injury report to start the week, but only three remained when the final injury report was released on Friday. Those players are defensive back Keith McGill II (foot), running back Jamize Olawale (quad) and cornerback Sean Smith (neck). Out of the three, both McGill and Olawale practiced in full on Friday and Smith had limited practice.

The biggest worry of the three players is Sean Smith, the starting cornerback for the Raiders. Gareon Conley will make his NFL debut with the Raiders and if Smith does not play, Conley might get a heavy load. Conley missed all of camp, preseason, and the opening game of the season following a shin injury. However, while McGill and Olawale both are listed as questionable, both men should play.

Outside of Conley, both wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Cory James were removed from the Raiders injury report and practiced in full on Thursday and Friday.

New York Jets injuries

On the other hand, the New York Jets came into the week with 12 players on their injured list, including starting cornerback Morris Claiborne (ankle), running back Matt Forte (knee/abdomen) and starting defensive lineman Leonard Williams (wrist). All three of those players practiced in full this week and will play on Sunday.

However, there are six players listed as out for the Jets on Sunday. Linebacker Bruce Carter (ankle) is the biggest name on the list. The Jets are also missing tight ends Jordan Leggett (knee) and Eric Tomlinson (elbow) and will only have Will Tye and Neal Sterling at the position since Austin Seferian-Jenkins is suspended. Another worry for New York is that wide receiver Jeremy Kerley is a game-time decision.

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Questionable