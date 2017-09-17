San Jose Police Fatally Shoot Man ‘Known To Be Armed’

Filed Under: Officer Involved Shooting, Police Shooting, San Jose Police Department

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police in San Jose say officers shot and killed a wanted man who was “known to be armed” and had been chased by them hours earlier.

Officer Albert Morales said in a statement Sunday that officers pulled over the 33-year-old suspect who had a felony warrant for armed robbery on Friday.

Morales said the suspect became uncooperative during the stop and at some point, shots were fired and the suspect was struck and killed. Police did not say whether he fired shots or was carrying a weapon.

Morales said the suspect knew police were looking for him and had evaded capture earlier that day.

The man’s relatives told the San Jose Mercury News they doubted he was armed because he was on his way to see his wife and three children.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch