Homeless Man Set On Fire, Search On For Suspect

Filed Under: Arcata, Homelessness

ARCATA (AP) — Police in the Northern California town of Arcata are looking for a man who set a sleeping homeless man on fire, causing severe burns to his head and hands.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was sleeping on the steps of a church Saturday night when the suspect ignited a flammable substance nearby.

The victim woke up and ran into the street, where witnesses helped put out the fire.

He was later taken to the hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    September 18, 2017 at 10:56 am

    This is a case where a cop or anybody with a gun should be able to kill anybody that in the act of this crime.

