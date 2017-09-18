Campus Mourns High School Athlete Killed In Crash With Suspected DUI Driver

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Lincoln High School student remains in a Stockton hospital after the car she was driving was hit by an alleged drunk driver right in front of Weberstown Mall in Stockton.

The crash killed Cameron Allison, 17, a running back for the school’s football team.

According to court records, Anthony Calderon, 31, had two prior convictions, one for running a red light and just last month for speeding more than 100 miles per hour.

Now, he’s accused of driving under the influence in a car crash that killed a high school athlete.

No matter where you walked on the campus of Lincoln High School, students say they would always be greeted with a smile that seemed to bring people together.

“He would always make people laugh, even when they were super down,” said one student.

And that is what students will remember about 17-year-old Cameron Allison who died Friday after the car he was riding in was hit by a suspected drunk driver. Cam was the passenger in a white BMW that was being driven by his friend and fellow classmate.

“They were not going to the football game, this was before the bus had left for the football game, and I’m not sure where they were directly headed but it was somewhere by the mall obviously,” said Terry Asplund, principal at Lincoln High School.

Stockton police arrested Calderon, who is suspected of being intoxicated when he slammed into the car.

“It’s difficult, it’s a huge loss, anytime we lose a student or a member of our family it hurts, it’s painful, our first and foremost, our thoughts go out to cam’s family,” he said.

“I wish he can see all the people coming together for him,” said a student.

Over the weekend, students organized a vigil at the site of the accident and a car wash where they raised more than $13,000. They also held a morning prayer before school on Monday — and wore all red in his honor.

The students are also leaving behind personal messages on posters outside their classrooms. They hope to show Cam just how much he meant to them.

“Rest in peace, it’s just so sad what happened,” said one of Allison’s classmates.

The driver in the car with Cam on Friday is said to be in stable condition at an area hospital. The suspected drunk driver, Calderon is due in court on Tuesday.