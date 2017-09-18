DA: West Sacramento Man Used Belt In Killing Of His 3 Children

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The district attorney’s office is releasing new details in the case of a West Sacramento man suspected of murdering his three children.
Monday, the Yolo County District Attorney announced that they will be filing three counts of first-degree murder charges against Robert Hodges. The 33-year-old West Sacramento resident’s three children were found dead in an apartment last week.
Hodges is also facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly attacking his wife.
The DA’s office also released a few more details about the incident, charging that Hodges used a belt to murder the children
Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said he would be handling the case personally.