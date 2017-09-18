Good Samaritans Save Elk Grove Teacher From Burning Car

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A teacher is alive thanks to the quick work of two Good Samaritans who leaped into action when they saw a car fire in Elk Grove.
Olivia Grover says she was headed to work on Highway 99 when her car burst into flames.
She quickly got out, and just as quickly a man showed up and started to douse the flames. Then another man with a fire extinguisher showed up.
“My adrenaline started pumping, and honestly I don’t remember the car or what she looked like, I just knew I could handle it,” said Keith Buyers, one of the Good Samaritans.
Dispatchers told her they all needed to stay back, but the men continued their fight – keeping the teacher back instead.
The teacher lost a few books she had in her car, but even more Good Samaritans are helping to fill that hole by donating books to replenish her collection.