Body Of Missing Woman, 22, Found In Car After Alleged Fight With Ex-Boyfriend

FRESNO (AP) — Fresno police say they found the body of a woman inside a parked car two days after she was reported missing.

The Fresno Bee reports police found the body of 22-year-old Breanna Bradford on Sunday after someone reported a foul odor coming from Bradford’s silver Volkswagen, which was parked in southeast Fresno.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says Bradford appears to have died of “traumatic injury.”

Bradford’s family reported her missing Friday after she did not show up for her morning shift at work. They say they last saw her arguing with her ex-boyfriend at her apartment.

Police have arrested her ex-boyfriend for felony carjacking and weapons charges and are investigating him in connection to Bradford’s death.

