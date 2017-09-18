PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS: Winners' gallery | List of winners | Awards wrap-up
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Jackie Hoffman Loses Emmy To Laura Dern, Curses On Camera

Filed Under: jackie hoffman, Laura Dern

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actress and comedian Jackie Hoffman says she can’t believe the media took her reaction to losing out on an Emmy seriously after she yelled an obscenity on camera during the show.

Hoffman was up for outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie for her role in “Feud: Bette and Joan.” She lost to Laura Dern, who took home the statue for her work in “Big Little Lies.” After Dern’s name was announced on Sunday, Hoffman could be seen yelling in her seat.

She later took some tongue-in-cheek shots on Twitter at Dern, before writing : “I hear the media actually taking my reaction seriously? Are you kidding me?” She added that host Stephen Colbert told her he loved her reaction.

Hoffman played Joan Crawford’s housekeeper Mamacita in “Feud: Bette and Joan.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch