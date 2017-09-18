Friends, Family, Teammates Remember Stockton Teen Killed By DUI Suspect

STOCKTON (CBS13) – It will be an emotional day for students at Lincoln High School on Monday – the first day back since a crash that killed football player.

More than a hundred candles are lit near the area where the crash happened Friday afternoon.

Police said 31-year-old Anthony Calderon is accused of driving under the influence in that crash.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday on Pacific Avenue, near Delta College and Weberstown Mall. Witnesses said a black driven by Calderon Infinity crashed into the passenger side of a white BMW.

The teen – Cameron Allison, a senior at Lincoln High – was a passenger in the BMW.

The driver of the BMW and Calderon were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Several hours later, Calderon was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on felony DUI charges.

Allison was going to take the field later Friday night for a game against Golden Valley High School in Merced. His teammates took to the field in an emotional game, dedicating their performance to their friend.

Sunday, about a hundred of Allison’s friends held a car wash to raise funds for his family.

Counselors will likely be on hand at Lincoln High School to help grieving students.