WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Friends, Family, Teammates Remember Stockton Teen Killed By DUI Suspect

Filed Under: DUI, High School Football, stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – It will be an emotional day for students at Lincoln High School on Monday – the first day back since a crash that killed football player.

More than a hundred candles are lit near the area where the crash happened Friday afternoon.

Police said 31-year-old Anthony Calderon is accused of driving under the influence in that crash.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday on Pacific Avenue, near Delta College and Weberstown Mall. Witnesses said a black driven by Calderon Infinity crashed into the passenger side of a white BMW.

The teen – Cameron Allison, a senior at Lincoln High – was a passenger in the BMW.

The driver of the BMW and Calderon were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Several hours later, Calderon was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail on felony DUI charges.

Allison was going to take the field later Friday night for a game against Golden Valley High School in Merced. His teammates took to the field in an emotional game, dedicating their performance to their friend.

Sunday, about a hundred of Allison’s friends held a car wash to raise funds for his family.

Counselors will likely be on hand at Lincoln High School to help grieving students.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch