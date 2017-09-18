Filed Under:rancho cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – One person had died after a crash along a busy Rancho Cordova road Monday morning.

The scene is at the corner of Folsom Boulevard and Mather Field Road.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a man walking through the crosswalk had almost made it to the other side when a vehicle drove through a red light. The car then collided with another car, then the person was struck and killed.

Investigators are now talking to witnesses of the crash to find out more about what led up to the incident.

Folsom Boulevard and Mather Field Road is closed in the immediate area as authorities investigate.

The man killed has been identified as 55-years-old, but his name has not been released at this point.

