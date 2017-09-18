Nancy Pelosi Cites Interruption As Reason For Pushing DACA Legislation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made stops at Sac State and in San Francisco Monday, but was nearly shut down in the Bay Area.

“We are immigrant youth and undocumented and unafraid,” shouted a youth group who disrupted Pelosi’s speech.

For the next 40 minutes, they turned the tables on the Democratic congresswoman accusing her of paying lip service to saving the nation’s 800,000 immigrants who came here as children while deportations of their families continue.

“You’ve cut off the Dreamers who are here to speak. I understand, and you’ve had your time,” she said in response to the backlash.

Exasperated, shaken, and frustrated Pelosi finally left.

The Trump Administration announced a drawdown of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program earlier this month. The program began during the Obama Administration as a way to shield children of parents who entered the country illegally from deportation.

“I understand their fears that they have and say that to the president, ‘You frighten people.’ We’ve got to get this bill now,” she told CBS13 after stopping in Sacramento.

Pelosi, in her home city, called for legislation that would protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children or by parents who overstayed visas.

At Sacramento State, it was nothing but applause for Reps. Pelosi and Doris Matsui.

The lawmakers are calling on support for the Dream Act.

“We must have a comprehensive immigration reform to protect everyone,” Pelosi said.

Dreamers took to the podium to garner support from lawmakers, showing that the program works.

“My name is Jesus Limon. I’m a Dreamer, I am a DACA recipient, and I’m a college professor,” said Limon, a professor at Sacramento State.

But many Dreamers say this is only the first step.

“What would happen if I go outside and get I deported. What would happen to my family? What would happen to my parents or my brothers? said Marisela Hernandez, who is also working at Sacramento City College.

Pelosi said that it is the first step, which is why she’s urging Congress to pass it and plans to continue to fight for Dreamers and their families.

Since announcing plans to halt DACA, President Donald Trump has held meetings with Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to discuss renewing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and increasing border security.

About 70 percent of Americans are in favor of some kind of agreement according to Pelosi, but the question is, can they come up with a deal both sides can agree on by October 1st? That’s the deadline she has given for the proposal.

The Democrats say a deal has been reached, but the White House denies it.