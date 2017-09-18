HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte kicked off the show with a quick recap of the weekend in the NFL. They discussed the Raiders dominant win over the Jets and the 49ers lackluster showing in Seattle.
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave and Kayte took a deeper dive into Week 2 of the NFL season. They talked about why the Raiders are so good, and how long it will take them to lose a game. Dave and Kayte also gave their overreactions from Week 2.
HOUR 3:
Hour 3 started with a look at some of the non-local NFL games, including a discussion about Tom Brady’s longevity and who the MVP is after two weeks. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner joined the show to talk about the controversial decision in the GGG-Canelo fight.
