No overreaction, the Raiders are for real: The Drive – 9/18

Filed Under: Canelo GGG, Marshawn Lynch, New York Jets, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers

HOUR 1: 

gettyimages 8410727461 No overreaction, the Raiders are for real: The Drive 9/18

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte kicked off the show with a quick recap of the weekend in the NFL. They discussed the Raiders dominant win over the Jets and the 49ers lackluster showing in Seattle.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2: 

gettyimages 8453494541 No overreaction, the Raiders are for real: The Drive 9/18

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) )

In the second hour, Dave and Kayte took a deeper dive into Week 2 of the NFL season. They talked about why the Raiders are so good, and how long it will take them to lose a game. Dave and Kayte also gave their overreactions from Week 2.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3: 

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 15: Boxer Canelo Alvarez (L) and WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Golovkin will defend his titles against Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena on September 16 in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Hour 3 started with a look at some of the non-local NFL games, including a discussion about Tom Brady’s longevity and who the MVP is after two weeks. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Marc Ratner joined the show to talk about the controversial decision in the GGG-Canelo fight.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch