STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a car in rural east Modesto.
The discovery was made late Monday morning. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to Geer Road, south of Yosemite Boulevard, and found a man dead inside a car parked next to a canal.
Investigators say they have discovered injuries to the man that lead them to believe he was a victim of homicide.
The man has been identified as 64-year-old Oakdale resident David Brichetto.
Detectives are now trying to find any possible witnesses. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact detectives at (209) 525-7032.