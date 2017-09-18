PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS: Winners' gallery | List of winners | Awards wrap-up

Trash Bag Sauce: The Lo-Down – 9/18

Filed Under: NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, The Lo-Down, The Miz

Hour 1 

Wrestlers The Miz and Dolph Ziggler fight during a show at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, as part of the WrestleMania Revenge Tour, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) European tour, on April 22, 2016.

Photo Credit: Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty Images

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about yesterday’s Raiders win and the 49ers loss.  Next, WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, joined the guys to talk about Monday Night Raw tonight in San Jose, and his life as a Cleveland fan.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys went over their best and worst from the weekend, this led to a longer discussion about the future of boxing after one of the judges scorecard in the GGG Alvarez fight.  Next, the guys talked about Kyrie Iving’s appearance on First Take, and what his motivation for wanting to leave Cleveland.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders dances on the sideline during their win over the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 17, 2017 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the Final hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down Sunday’s NFL games, and give their overreactions from Week 2.  Next, the guys talked some College Football and the Top 25 teams.  The guys ended the show previewing tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch