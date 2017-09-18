Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about yesterday’s Raiders win and the 49ers loss. Next, WWE Intercontinental Champion, The Miz, joined the guys to talk about Monday Night Raw tonight in San Jose, and his life as a Cleveland fan. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys went over their best and worst from the weekend, this led to a longer discussion about the future of boxing after one of the judges scorecard in the GGG Alvarez fight. Next, the guys talked about Kyrie Iving’s appearance on First Take, and what his motivation for wanting to leave Cleveland. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the Final hour of the Lo-Down the guys broke down Sunday’s NFL games, and give their overreactions from Week 2. Next, the guys talked some College Football and the Top 25 teams. The guys ended the show previewing tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.