Hour 1

In the first hour of the show the guys talked about last night's Monday Night Football games, and the Detroit Lions going 2 and 0 to start the season. The guys also talked about the teams that are 0-2, and if any of them can make the playoffs. Damien also asked if the Browns could start a winning streak with the upcoming teams that they're playing.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys cover the NFC with "One Small Thought." Next, the guys talked about some of the teams that are losing money in the NBA, and the discrepancies between the teams making money, and the teams in the red.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys go over their Winners and Losers from Week 2 of the NFL. The guys then talked about the 1 and 1 teams in the NFL and which teams are in the best shape. They also previewed the Week 3 NFL games.

