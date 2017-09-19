TRACKING JOSE: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | TRACKING MARIA: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact

Cause I’m Really From Oakland, Tho: The Lo-Down – 9/19

Filed Under: NBA, New York Giants, NFL, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 18: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants is tackled by Cornelius Washington #90 of the Detroit Lions after an attempted pass in the fourth Quarter during their game at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the show the guys talked about last night’s Monday Night Football games, and the Detroit Lions going 2 and 0 to start the season.  The guys also talked about the teams that are 0-2, and if any of them can make the playoffs.  Damien also asked if the Browns could start a winning streak with the upcoming teams that they’re playing.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors smokes a cigar after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys cover the NFC with “One Small Thought.”  Next, the guys talked about some of the teams that are losing money in the NBA, and the discrepancies between the teams making money, and the teams in the red.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders dances on the sideline during their win over the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 17, 2017 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys go over their Winners and Losers from Week 2 of the NFL.  The guys then talked about the 1 and 1 teams in the NFL and which teams are in the best shape. They also previewed the Week 3 NFL games.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

