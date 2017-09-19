Want The Dad Bod Really Badly? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

CBS Local — If you ever wanted to look like the guy whose shirt did not fully cover his belly, but could never get the look right (or do not want to really have a belly to begin with) – there is a solution for you! The Dadbag.

The Dadbag is a fanny pack, that has a realistic image of a hairy belly (some hairier than others) printed on it. Those wearing one portrays the look of a belly sticking out from under your shirt.

The creator?

Albert Pukies, a London-based art director came up with the idea.

“I made the dadbag because I’m desperate to have dad bod but I’m also very concerned about the health risks associated with it. The solution is quite simple, a bumbag with a proper dad belly printed on it. Now I can put on a dad bod whenever I feel like it and even store my valuables in it,” Dadbag creator Albert Pukies told Bored Panda.

Yes, (unfortunately?), the Dadbag is not yet available for purchase. But Pukies told Mashable he’s already received several enquiries from manufacturers, and buyer response seems strong enough that he’s considering launching a Kickstarter campaign. The creator also wrote on the website’s about page that he is currently looking for production partners. If you are interesting, you can contact him at info.dadbag@gmail.com

And if one day this product does go into production…

The Dadbag will offer six different fanny packs, with different skin tones and hair levels.

Regardless of being fashionable, or not, the product is actually full functional. And someone probably won’t try to rob you.

The Dadbag is a functional fanny pack that seems to have a lot of space – shown to be able to hold a large can of beer, among other things.

[H/T: CBS Chicago]