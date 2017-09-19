WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Want The Dad Bod Really Badly? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

Filed Under: dadbag, dadbod, fanny pack, talkers

CBS Local —  If you ever wanted to look like the guy whose shirt did not fully cover his belly, but could never get the look right (or do not want to really have a belly to begin with) – there is a solution for you! The Dadbag.

The Dadbag is a fanny pack, that has a realistic image of a hairy belly (some hairier than others) printed on it. Those wearing one portrays the look of a belly sticking out from under your shirt.

dadbag 18 v 1 Want The Dad Bod Really Badly? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

The creator?

Albert Pukies, a London-based art director came up with the idea.

“I made the dadbag because I’m desperate to have dad bod but I’m also very concerned about the health risks associated with it. The solution is quite simple, a bumbag with a proper dad belly printed on it. Now I can put on a dad bod whenever I feel like it and even store my valuables in it,” Dadbag creator Albert Pukies told Bored Panda.

dadbag 01 v2 Want The Dad Bod Really Badly? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

Yes, (unfortunately?), the Dadbag is not yet available for purchase. But Pukies told Mashable he’s already received several enquiries from manufacturers, and buyer response seems strong enough that he’s considering launching a Kickstarter campaign. The creator also wrote on the website’s about page that he is currently looking for production partners. If you are interesting, you can contact him at info.dadbag@gmail.com

And if one day this product does go into production…

The Dadbag will offer six different fanny packs, with different skin tones and hair levels.

https 2f 2fblueprint api production s3 amazonaws com 2fuploads 2fcard 2fimage 2f596121 2fb7851b81 7adf 4976 a1a1 82bb01708c6b 1505833859 Want The Dad Bod Really Badly? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

Regardless of being fashionable, or not, the product is actually full functional. And someone probably won’t try to rob you.

The Dadbag is a functional fanny pack that seems to have a lot of space – shown to be able to hold a large can of beer, among other things.

dadbag 03 v 1 Want The Dad Bod Really Badly? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

dadbag 17 v 1 Want The Dad Bod Really Badly? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

dadbag 10 v 1 Want The Dad Bod Really Badly? Check Out These New Fanny Packs

(Credit: Albert Pukies/The Dadbag)

[H/T: CBS Chicago]

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch