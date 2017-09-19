LODI (CBS13) — A skydiver injured during a jump at a Lodi facility has died from his injuries.
The man crashed in the lot of a nearby trailer business on Thursday. He’s described as being in his 50s.
This is just the latest in a string of incidents at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in the past several years. The Federal Aviation Administration says it will be investigating what happened with the man’s parachute.
In May, one person died during a jump. They were one of 15 people who died in skydiving accidents at the facility since 2000.
The facility and its owner have been in hot water with regulators in the past. The United States Parachute Association revoked memberships and instructional ratings and required 140 tandem instructors who trained at the facility to be retrained.
The facility was also fined nearly $1 million by the FAA, for safety and maintenance violations. The FAA told CBS13 the fine hasn’t been paid, and the cases have now been sent to the US Attorneys Office for possible prosecution.