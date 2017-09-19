California Deputy Loses Job After His Gun Stolen From Car

Filed Under: San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A Bay Area sheriff’s deputy was fired after a thief stole his gun from his rental car.

The San Francisco Sheriff’s Department declined to identify the deputy on Tuesday. Sheriff Vicky Hennessy said the deputy violated department policy by failing to properly secure his gun, which was left in the car’s trunk. Deputies are required to store guns in a metal, locked box hidden from plain view if they are left in cars.

The newly hired deputy’s probation was terminated.

Several law enforcement agents in the last two years have had guns stolen from parked cars in San Francisco, three of which have been used in homicides.

There were nearly 18,000 car burglaries reported for the year ended July 31, a 28 percent increase over the previous year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch