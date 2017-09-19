FAIRVIEW, Utah (AP) – Authorities say a Fairview man is dead after his car hit a cow in the road.
Utah Highway Patrol officials say 60-year-old Randall Hill was driving on state Route 89 a few miles north of Fairview around 5 p.m. Saturday when his pickup truck struck the black cow.
They say visibility was low at the time due to heavy fog in the area.
The truck ran off the roadway after it hit the cow, which also died at the scene.
Highway Patrol officials say Hill’s truck rolled over a fence and hit a power pole.
Hill wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Authorities say he was the only occupant in the truck.
