CBS13 Archives: The Scott Peterson Case

All eyes were on Scott Peterson in 2002-2003 during the search for his eight-months-pregnant wife, Laci and their unborn son Conner, and the subsequent murder trial that followed.
In 2003, Scott was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder for Laci's death and second-degree murder for Conner's death. Scott was sentenced to death by lethal injection, but today remains alive in San Quentin State Prison waiting for the Supreme Court of California to decide on his appeal.
CBS13 covered the story from start to finish. Here are some reports made during key points in the trial.
