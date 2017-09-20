TRACKING JOSE: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | TRACKING MARIA: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact

Are burner Twitter accounts bad: The Drive – 9/20

Filed Under: Bobby Jackson, Greg Papa, Kevin Durant, kevin durant twitter, mlb home run record, Sam Amick, Samsung

HOUR 1:

844655674 Are burner Twitter accounts bad: The Drive 9/20

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte opened the show with a quick discussion about Kevin Durant’s Twitter issues, a breakdown of MLB’s home run record, and gave their winners and losers from the weekend.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

gettyimages 1700979 Are burner Twitter accounts bad: The Drive 9/20

(Photo by Kent Horner/NBAE/Getty Images)

In the second hour, Dave and Kayte talked about Kevin Durant and how athletes use social media. Bobby Jackson also joined the show at the bottom of the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3:

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on December 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Photo Credit: Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The third hour was full of guests. Radio voice of the Raiders Greg Papa joined the show to talk about the Raiders through 2 weeks. Sam Amick was also on with Dave and Kayte to talk about the Kevin Durant social media situation.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch