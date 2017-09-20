HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte opened the show with a quick discussion about Kevin Durant’s Twitter issues, a breakdown of MLB’s home run record, and gave their winners and losers from the weekend.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave and Kayte talked about Kevin Durant and how athletes use social media. Bobby Jackson also joined the show at the bottom of the hour.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
The third hour was full of guests. Radio voice of the Raiders Greg Papa joined the show to talk about the Raiders through 2 weeks. Sam Amick was also on with Dave and Kayte to talk about the Kevin Durant social media situation.
Listen to the whole hour here: