Hour 1

On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas talk about the incident at Yankee Stadium today where a toddler was injured due to a line drive off a bat hitting them in the face. Grant proposes a question to listeners … “Should MLB extend nets further around the stadium to protect fans from balls and bats”?

Hour 2

Raiders sideline reporter and Sports 1140 Insider Lincoln Kennedy joined the show for his weekly appearance. Listen as the big fella talks about the Raiders offense being spectacular, how the defense seemed to improve in week 2 and what to expect to see from the team this week against the Redskins. Plus Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein joined Doug and Grant and spoke about his off season so far, how he is excited to get going this year and how he believes he has star potential.

Hour 3

Grant tackles hour three of the show by himself and speaks to former scout and current football analyst Chris Landry. Hear Chris discuss the teams he believes are playing better then most expected like the Denver Broncos, how he believes the AFC West may be the best division in football and a little week 4 college football outlook. Also he continues to break down the issue facing MLB and the lack of safety for fans sitting close to the field.

Hour 4

In hour four, Grant speaks to 49ers Insider Matt Barrows about the 9ers Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. Plus Grant wants to know from 49ers fans, will they be attending the game.