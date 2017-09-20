SHOW LINK: Learn how to sell produce at farmers markets

Football on the Brain; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 9/20

Hour 1

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Marcus Semien #10 of the Oakland Athletics breaks his bat during his at bat in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 21, 2016 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas talk about the incident at Yankee Stadium today where a toddler was injured due to a line drive off a bat hitting them in the face. Grant proposes a question to listeners … “Should MLB extend nets further around the stadium to protect fans from balls and bats”?

 

Hour 2

gettyimages 653100686 Football on the Brain; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 9/20

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Raiders sideline reporter and Sports 1140 Insider Lincoln Kennedy joined the show for his weekly appearance. Listen as the big fella talks about the Raiders offense being spectacular, how the defense seemed to improve in week 2 and what to expect to see from the team this week against the Redskins. Plus Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein joined Doug and Grant and spoke about his off season so far, how he is excited to get going this year and how he believes he has star potential.

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders passes the ball against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Grant tackles hour three of the show by himself and speaks to former scout and current football analyst Chris Landry. Hear Chris discuss the teams he believes are playing better then most expected like the Denver Broncos, how he believes the AFC West may be the best division in football and a little week 4 college football outlook. Also he continues to break down the issue facing MLB and the lack of safety for fans sitting close to the field.

 

Hour 4

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Running back Carlos Hyde #28 of the San Francisco 49ers fends off linebacker K.J. Wright #50 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter game at CenturyLink Field on September 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington.

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

In hour four, Grant speaks to 49ers Insider Matt Barrows about the 9ers Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams. Plus Grant wants to know from 49ers fans, will they be attending the game.

 

