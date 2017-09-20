High Sierra Expecting Late Summer Snow To Roll In Overnight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The first day of fall is just a couple days away, but snow is already in the forecast.
National Weather Service forecasters say a weather system is moving into Northern California late Wednesday that will bring much cooler temperatures. Light Sierra snow is expected in the high country with the system.
Snow is expected to fall on the Interstate 80 and Tahoe area mountain passes from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. More snow showers could also fall come Thursday afternoon, forecasters say.
Expect possible travel delays, NWS says. Travelers should check road conditions before heading out and plane extra time.
The valley could also see a few sprinkles with the system. The foothills are expected to get up to half an inch of rain showers.
Warmer temperatures, along with breezy winds, are expected to return on Sunday and stick around into the week.
Friday will be the first official day of fall.