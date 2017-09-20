Cops Hoping For Leads In Search For ‘Mad Pooper’

Sacramento Children’s Home 150th Anniversary GalaOn Saturday, September 16th, 2017 the Sacramento Children’s Home held their 150th Anniversary Gala at Memorial Auditorium. The 150th Gala was an evening of celebration. Celebrating the Home’s history as Sacramento’s oldest active nonprofit as well as a look to the future of serving children and families in our community.The event was attended by approximately 400 generous supporters and community leaders including Congresswoman Doris Matsui and Supervisor Phil Serna. Attendees enjoyed a delicious three-course meal, exquisite wines and live music from Supervisor Phil Serna’s UnSupervised Band. The SCH 150th Anniversary Gala was a hugely successful event, raising a total of approximately $421,000 to support the Sacramento Children’s Home Crisis Nursery Program.