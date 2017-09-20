TRACKING JOSE: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | TRACKING MARIA: Puerto Rico Prepares For Impact

Cops Hoping For Leads In Search For ‘Mad Pooper’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.

Cathy Budde says she was first alerted to the woman she’s dubbed “The Mad Pooper” by her children, who caught the jogger in the act weeks ago. Budde tells KKTV-TV the woman apologized after she questioned her. But she says the jogger has left something behind on her runs at least once a week for the past seven weeks.

Police have asked Budde to take pictures of the woman so they can try to identify her. Budde has put up a sign asking the woman to stop. She says there are public restrooms in the area.

Police Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti calls the case “uncharted territory.”

