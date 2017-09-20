Obama: ‘Aggravating’ To See Continued Attempts To Rollback Health Care

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: President Barack Obama speaks at Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City. Goalkeepers is organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to highlight progress against global poverty and disease, showcase solutions to help advance the Sustainable Development Goals (or Global Goals) and foster bold leadership to help accelerate the path to a more prosperous, healthy and just future. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Barack Obama urged people working to better the world not to be discouraged when it seemed like progress was stalled or being rolled back, but to challenge themselves to keep making a difference.

The Democrat spoke Wednesday at a summit on global issues hosted by Bill and Melinda Gates.

He referenced some of his own frustrations. Obama says the federal government wasn’t as engaged in environmental efforts as he’d like. He says it’s “aggravating” to see continued attempts to roll back health care.

But he says the response to setbacks and challenges “has to be to reject cynicism and reject pessimism and push forward.”

The summit is one of a number of events being held to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly.

