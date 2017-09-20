Placerville Man Accused Of Making Sexually Explicit Calls To Women

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville man has been arrested on suspicion of making sexually explicit phone calls to El Dorado County women.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been fielding reports of the incidents over the past six months. Several women reported that an unknown man had called them then started making rude, sexually suggestive comments.
Sounds of sexual activity could also be heard in the background, the women say. The man would also moan and say the woman’s name during the calls.
Wednesday, detectives announced they had identified and arrested a suspect in connection to the calls. John Devito, a 43-year-old Placerville resident, was arrested on accusations of stalking one of the victims.
Detectives say they’re investigating other reported cases that could be related to the calls. Further, they also believe more victims who haven’t reported the calls to authorities could also be out there.
Anyone who believes they were a victim of Devito’s is asked to call detectives at (530) 642-4729.