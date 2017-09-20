Police: Vacaville Woman’s Wallet Stolen, $20K Emptied From Savings

Filed Under: grand theft, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a suspect who stole $20,000 from Vacaville woman.

The incident happened back in August. Vacaville police say the woman was eating Panera Bread when someone snatched her wallet from her purse.

Transaction records show that the woman’s credit cards were quickly used at a Safeway grocery store in Fairfield. Then – at Travis Credit Union branches in Richmond, Vallejo and Woodland – the suspect managed to cash checks and withdraw money from the woman’s savings account.

vacaville20ktheft Police: Vacaville Womans Wallet Stolen, $20K Emptied From Savings

Surveillance photos of the theft suspect. (Credit: Vacaville Police)

In total, police say the woman lost $20,000.

Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, who appears to be a middle-aged woman, is asked to contact detectives at (707) 469-4814.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch