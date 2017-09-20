Police: Vacaville Woman’s Wallet Stolen, $20K Emptied From Savings

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a suspect who stole $20,000 from Vacaville woman.
The incident happened back in August. Vacaville police say the woman was eating Panera Bread when someone snatched her wallet from her purse.
Transaction records show that the woman’s credit cards were quickly used at a Safeway grocery store in Fairfield. Then – at Travis Credit Union branches in Richmond, Vallejo and Woodland – the suspect managed to cash checks and withdraw money from the woman’s savings account.
In total, police say the woman lost $20,000.
Wednesday, police released surveillance photos of the suspect.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect, who appears to be a middle-aged woman, is asked to contact detectives at (707) 469-4814.