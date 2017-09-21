CHP: 16 Vehicles Involved In Deadly Crash On I-80 In Sierra

CISCO GROVE (CBS13) – A deadly crash has westbound Interstate 80 blocked in the mountains late Thursday morning.
The scene is between Eagle Lakes and Crystal Lake Roads.
California Highway Patrol says 16 vehicles were involved in the crash. The incident appears to have started as an accident involving a big rig and a pickup truck.
At least one person has died in the crash, CHP says.
Heavy hail was falling at the time of the crash.
Caltrans is holding westbound I-80 traffic at Crystal Springs. Drivers should expect a long delay in the area. A SigAlert has been issued by Caltrans and no estimated time of reopening has been given so far.