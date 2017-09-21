Looking ahead; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 9/21

Hour 1

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

On the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, Doug and Grant open up in hour one discussing CTE and the effects it may have had on Aaron Hernanadez. Plus, Grant wants to know what the turn out will be in Santa Clara tonight for the 49ers vs Rams game.

 

 

Hour 2

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach David Joerger of the Memphis Grizzlies calls for a foul during the first half against the Los Angeles LakerLos Angeles Kingsat Staples Center on February 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In hour two the head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Jorger joined Grant and Doug for his first appearance of his weekly show. Hear coach talk about how he has been impressed by his young players this summer due to their work ethic, how excited he is to be getting back to playing ball and his summer endeavors.

 

Hour 3

Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Toronto Raptors during their game at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2017 in New York City.

(Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

National reporter and Knicks beat writer Frank Isola joined the fellas to talk about his report Camerlo Anthony is expected to be traded to the Rockets by next week. Listen as Frank talks about what happen to the Knicks while Phil Jackson was president. Plus the fellas talk

 

Hour 4

PEORIA, AZ - MARCH 05: Felix Hernandez #34 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Peoria Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Peoria, Arizona.

(Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Baseball is coming down to wire with the last 2 weeks in play, hear Grant and Doug talk about the last divisional races and wild card spots, including why Grant feels Doug’s Mariners have no chance to make the post season as well as why the NY Giants and LA Chargers are in need of a win this week.

