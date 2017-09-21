Hour 1

On the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, Doug and Grant open up in hour one discussing CTE and the effects it may have had on Aaron Hernanadez. Plus, Grant wants to know what the turn out will be in Santa Clara tonight for the 49ers vs Rams game.

Hour 2

In hour two the head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Jorger joined Grant and Doug for his first appearance of his weekly show. Hear coach talk about how he has been impressed by his young players this summer due to their work ethic, how excited he is to be getting back to playing ball and his summer endeavors.

Hour 3

National reporter and Knicks beat writer Frank Isola joined the fellas to talk about his report Camerlo Anthony is expected to be traded to the Rockets by next week. Listen as Frank talks about what happen to the Knicks while Phil Jackson was president. Plus the fellas talk

Hour 4

Baseball is coming down to wire with the last 2 weeks in play, hear Grant and Doug talk about the last divisional races and wild card spots, including why Grant feels Doug’s Mariners have no chance to make the post season as well as why the NY Giants and LA Chargers are in need of a win this week.