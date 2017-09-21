HOUR 1
ave was flying solo today. He talked about rappers who became movie stars, Roger Goodell’s extension, the 49ers-Rams Thursday Night matchup, and some of the offensive line issues around the NFL.
HOUR 2
In the second hour Dave previewed the 49ers and Rams game, and also talked about Pat Neshek’s beef with Zack Greinke. There was also a discussion about the young Yankees fan who was struck by a line drive at the Yankees game and what steps can be taken to protect fans at baseball games.
HOUR 3
Matt Barrows joined the show at the top of the third hour. Dave also talked about Andre Ward’s retirement, and did Kings trivia.
