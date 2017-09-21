Photographs are the new autographs: The Drive – 9/21

Filed Under: Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Pat Neshek, Roger Goodell, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers, Thursday Night Football, Zack Greinke

HOUR 1

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at the Moscone Center West on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

(Photo Credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

ave was flying solo today. He talked about rappers who became movie stars, Roger Goodell’s extension, the 49ers-Rams Thursday Night matchup, and some of the offensive line issues around the NFL.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2

849648920 Photographs are the new autographs: The Drive 9/21

(Photo by Russell Lansford/Getty Images)

In the second hour Dave previewed the 49ers and Rams game, and also talked about Pat Neshek’s beef with Zack Greinke. There was also a discussion about the young Yankees fan who was struck by a line drive at the Yankees game and what steps can be taken to protect fans at baseball games.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3

gettyimages 845390214 Photographs are the new autographs: The Drive 9/21

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Matt Barrows joined the show at the top of the third hour. Dave also talked about Andre Ward’s retirement, and did Kings trivia.

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch