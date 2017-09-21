Injured Sacramento Police K9 Reno Getting Stronger Every Day

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man accused of driving his car into the gate of a Sacramento police facility, leading officers on a chase and hurting a police dog is now behind bars.
Investigators say Fernando Sanchez was released from the hospital Friday after an officer shot him in the leg and hit him with a Taser earlier this month.
Sanchez has been booked on suspicion of robbery, attempted carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon among other charges.
The police K9, Reno, got stitches for two cuts he suffered during the chaotic incident.
Reno is expected to make a full recovery.