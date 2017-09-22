EUREKA (CBS13) – A moderate earthquake has struck off the coast of far Northern California early Friday afternoon.
The quake is centered about 26 miles southwest of Eureka, well into the Pacific Ocean.
The first quake hit about 10 minutes before 1 p.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.8. It has since been downgraded to a 5.7 magnitude.
No tsunami is expected due to earthquake, according to the National Weather Service.
The quake occurred along a well-known fault line of the Pacific Ocean’s Ring of Fire.