Bat Found With Rabies In Sutter County, 2 Dogs Now Under 6-Month Quarantine

YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Two dogs who were found to have been playing with a bat infected with rabies will have to be under quarantine for six months, officials say.
Sutter Animal Services Authority says the dogs were playing with the bat in their backyard near Barrow and Elm Streets back on Sept. 15. One of the dogs even suffered a bite to the mouth from the bat.
Animal services personnel managed to catch the bat and it was euthanized. Health officials then tested the bat and found it had rabies.
The two dogs will now be under a strict quarantine for six months to see if they suffered any effects.
Health officials would like to remind people to never touch bats and to keep pets away from wild animals.