Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s Thursday Night Football game between the Rams and 49ers, and how surprising it was for it to be an entertaining game. Next, the guys went over some of the rule changes in the NBA, and how it will affect the game. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys were talking about Carmelo Anthony’s future in New York, and what the future of the Knicks are going to be. The guys also talked about the future of the Raiders Patriots game that was supposed to take place in Mexico City, but is in question because of the devastating earthquake that happened last week. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys gave their “Friday Five” and what to keep your eye on this sports weekend. The guys also talked about how Las Vegas wants the Raiders to be a “Family Friendly” team. The guys then ended the show with their picks of the Week 3 games. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.