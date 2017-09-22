WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

“Family Friendly”: The Lo-Down – 9/22

Filed Under: Las Vegas, MLB, NBA, NFL, Sacramento, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

gettyimages 851125750 Family Friendly: The Lo Down 9/22

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about last night’s Thursday Night Football game between the Rams and 49ers, and how surprising it was for it to be an entertaining game.  Next, the guys went over some of the rule changes in the NBA, and how it will affect the game.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

632730828 Family Friendly: The Lo Down 9/22

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys were talking about Carmelo Anthony’s future in New York, and what the future of the Knicks are going to be.  The guys also talked about the future of the Raiders Patriots game that was supposed to take place in Mexico City, but is in question because of the devastating earthquake that happened last week.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders dances on the sideline during their win over the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on September 17, 2017 in Oakland, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys gave their “Friday Five” and what to keep your eye on this sports weekend.  The guys also talked about how Las Vegas wants the Raiders to be a “Family Friendly” team.  The guys then ended the show with their picks of the Week 3 games.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch