Stopped Vehicle Starts Interstate 80 Crash That Killed 2

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deadly crash closed westbound lanes on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue on Friday night.
Two people have died from injuries in the crash. Three more were taken to the hospital with injuries.
At least six vehicles were involved in the crash.
The crash started with a stalled out Hydunai Sonata in the No. 4 lane. A tow truck driver reported seeing no lights on the vehicle when he crashed into them, killing two people inside the vehicle.
The force of the crash pushed the tow truck into the No. 1 lane.
A Dodge Ram saw the scene and the driver put his flashers on and tried to help. Two separate vehicles collided with the back of that truck, one of which burst into flames. The driver of the vehicle that was on fire suffered major injuries.