Thousands Expected At Free Health Clinic At Cal Expo

Filed Under: Cal Expo, health care, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Thousands of people are expected to receive more than a million dollars of medical treatment for free this weekend as part of a special health clinic.

Hundreds of people are flocking to Cal Expo on Friday to take advantage of a free health clinic.

Wristbands for entry were passed out yesterday afternoon, but people can still register today.

More than 600 volunteer medical professionals will work at the clinic this weekend.

The clinic offers free dental, medical and vision check-ups for those with limited access to health care.

The clinic opens Friday and runs through Sunday.

