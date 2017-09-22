Filed Under:fresno

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities in central California have arrested a man in the death of his girlfriend’s child.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti says 24-year-old Gage Hurtado was arrested on a felony charge of assault by means to likely to cause death to a child.

Botti says police received a call from Hurtado Wednesday saying a child was injured inside an apartment.

A Fresno police officer found the 23-month-old boy, Julius Lopez, non-responsive and gave him CPR. Paramedics later provided medical aid but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Botti says an autopsy revealed the child died from blunt force trauma but what weapon was used to injure the child and a motive remain under investigation.

