Suspects, Age 24 And 16, In Gas Station Employee’s Murder Arrested In Mexico

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives say the two suspects still wanted for the murder of a south Sacramento gas station employee have been arrested.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says 24-year-old Rodolfo Zavala and 16-year-old Ramon Zavala were arrested in Mexico on Thursday. The pair have since been extradited back to the US and are now booked at Sacramento County Jail on charges of murder.
South Sacramento Chevron gas station employee Simranjit Singh, 20, was shot and killed on July 25. Detectives believe Singh’s coworker had an altercation with loiterers in the parking lot of the gas station that night. Singh was fatally shot a short time later by one of the suspects.
One other suspect, Alexander Lopez, had already been arrested in connection to the murder.